Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Panel Discussion ‘Ladies of Legend’

The Robert H. Jackson Center is hosting a panel discussion today titled, Ladies of Legend.

The discussion is a celebration of trailblazing women in Western New York’s legal community, historical and current.

It takes place from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Center. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

The panel discussion will feature three leading women in New York’s legal field: Hon. Elizabeth Wolford, the first female Chief Judge of the Western District of New York; Maryann Saccomando Freedman, the first female president of the New York State Bar Association; and Trini Ross, the first black female to serve as US Attorney for the Western District of New York.

The discussion, moderated by Jamestown Bar Association President Kristin Lee Yaw, will highlight milestones and challenges overcome in their careers and other women in the legal community.

For more information, visit https://www.roberthjackson.org/events.