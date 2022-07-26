Robert H. Jackson Center Presents Panel Discussion on Ukraine

The Robert H. Jackson Center in partnership with the Public International Law & Policy Group is holding a panel discussion on Ukraine this Thursday.

The panel, “The Path and Obstacles to a Special Tribunal for Ukraine,” will take place online from 1:00 to 2:30, Thursday, July 28.

It will feature leading experts on Ukraine and international criminal tribunals who will discuss how an international tribunal could be established to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and the atrocities being committed.

The panel participants will include Former Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and the Legal Counsel of the United Nations Ambassador Hans Corell; former Chief Prosecutor for the Special Court for Sierra Leone and Global Accountability Network founder David Crane; Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ambassador Anton Korynevych; and Ukrainian Bar Association Executive Director Inna Liniova.

Public International Law & Policy Group co-founder Dr. Paul Wiliams will moderate the panel.

The event is free and you’re asked to register in advance to watch the panel. Visit https://www.roberthjackson.org/ for more information.