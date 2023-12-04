Robert H. Jackson Center Program To Give Update on War In Ukraine

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host a program that gives an update on the ongoing war in Ukraine on December 5.

Founding Chief Prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, David Crane, will provide an update from his perspective on the war in Ukraine at 2 p.m. December 5 via live webinar. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Currently assisting the international community in the creation of a Special Tribunal for Ukraine on the Crime of Aggression, Dr. Crane is now sanctioned by President Vladimir Putin and banned from travel to the Russian Federation. He is one of twenty-five people that Putin personally sanctioned as an enemy of the state.

Crane was the founding chief prosecutor of the international war crimes tribunal in West Africa called the United Nations Special Court for Sierra Leone. The world’s first hybrid international war crimes tribunal, it successfully prosecuted those who bore the greatest responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, to include the first sitting African head of state in history, President Charles Taylor.

Visit https://www.roberthjackson.org/event/conflict-in-ukraine/ to register for the event.