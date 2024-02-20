Robert H. Jackson Center To Hold Annual Jackson Day on Feb. 21

The Robert H. Jackson Center will hold its annual Jackson Day in Warren County celebration this Wednesday, February 21.

The keynote speaker will be Elizabeth Hirz who is the first woman to serve as District Attorney in Erie County, Pennsylvania. She will speak on the importance of civic engagement.

District Attorney Hirz is a native of Falconer, New York, began her career in the District Attorney’s Office in 2002, and became the District Attorney in January 2022.

Throughout her 20 years in the District Attorney’s Office, Hirz has prosecuted a wide array of criminal cases including homicides, crimes against children, and other major felonies. As District Attorney, she now oversees an office of 16 Assistant District Attorneys, 9 County Detectives, and 10 legal secretaries and support personnel.

Hirz serves on the many civic and advocacy boards in Erie County, PA and volunteers her time for legal education outreach to young students.

Jackson Day in Warren is the Center’s annual observance of Robert H. Jackson’s birth in nearby Spring Creek, PA on February 13, 1892.

A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crary Art Gallery with drinks and light fare. The main program begins at 7:00 p.m. at the nearby Warren County Courthouse.

To register for the pre-event at Crary Art Gallery, call (716) 483-6646 or email info@roberthjackson.org

To register for the Zoom presentation, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5HUOOXOpQLedqrDUiqwgLw?blm_aid=127484929#/registration