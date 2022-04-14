WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Rotary Donates 14 Pairs of Language Interpreter Earbuds to Jamestown Schools

Rotary Donates 14 Pairs of Language Interpreter Earbuds to Jamestown Schools

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown High School teacher, Lora Pirrello, and students, Joyce Hernandez and Juan Matos, demonstrate how the new translation earbuds work to Rotary Club of Jamestown representatives John Healy, chair of the Community Service Fund and Ruth Lundin, chair of the Vision Committee.

The Rotary Club of Jamestown has donated 14 pairs of Ambassador Interpreter earbuds to Jamestown Public Schools for use with English as a New Language students and staff.

The earbuds allow students and staff to hear conversations translated in real time during class time, with families, and during the school day.

As an interpreter, the earbuds actively listen for someone speaking nearby and translates their speech into the native language through an app on a cell phone or computer. The earbuds have the ability to translate 20 languages and 42 dialects.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.