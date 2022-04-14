Rotary Donates 14 Pairs of Language Interpreter Earbuds to Jamestown Schools

The Rotary Club of Jamestown has donated 14 pairs of Ambassador Interpreter earbuds to Jamestown Public Schools for use with English as a New Language students and staff.

The earbuds allow students and staff to hear conversations translated in real time during class time, with families, and during the school day.

As an interpreter, the earbuds actively listen for someone speaking nearby and translates their speech into the native language through an app on a cell phone or computer. The earbuds have the ability to translate 20 languages and 42 dialects.