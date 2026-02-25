Sales Tax Revenues Increase 6.27% In 2025 For City Of Jamestown

Sales tax revenues increased by 6.27% for 2025 in the City of Jamestown.

The City received $8,958,708 last year compared with $8,429,794 in 2024.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund says this was good news, “It’s always a gamble. You know, in the economy we’re in today, you never know where that’s going to fall. October was down. December and November, we’re up. So, I think coming in over the year at a $500,000 increase is significant. It puts us in line for what we put in the budget this year.”

Ecklund said this was on top of the good news the City could receive from New York State nearly $1.6 million in Temporary Municipal Aid, which is around $1 million more than the city has received the last two years. She said the City still doesn’t have the parameters on how that money can be spent. The increase is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed 2027 State Budget, which needs to be passed by the State Legislature by April 1.