Schuyler Out as Director of Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services

The head of the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is out as the County plans to reorganize the department

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced that Christine Schuyler would be departing as Director effective November 29, 2022. He said in a release that her current term expires at the end of the month and he made the decision to not reappoint her to another five-year term.

Schuyler first began her career with Chautauqua County in July 2008 when she was appointed as Public Health Director for the Chautauqua County Department of Public Health. She then took on the dual role of Commissioner of Social Services in June 2011 as the Department of Public Health and Department of Social Services began its merger into the Department of Health and Human Services. In November 2012, she was then appointed as the Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.

With Schuyler’s departure, Wendel has assigned DHHS Physician Michael Faulk additional duties to act as Interim Public Health Director overseeing the Division of Public Health. Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Jon Anderson will serve on an interim basis as Acting Social Services Commissioner overseeing the five social services divisions.

Wendel said he expects to announce the reorganization of the County’s human services departments by early next year.