Second County Resident has Recovered from COVID-19, Map Showing Confirmed Case Locations Now Available

MAYVILLE – A second person has recovered from the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and there were no new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday for Chautauqua County.

That’s according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, which reports that as of April 1, the total confirmed cases for the county remains at 10.

Out of those 10 known cases, one person has died and two people have now fully recovered and were released from mandatory quarantine. Seven others are continuing to recover under mandatory quarantine.

According to county health officials, so far 101 test results have come back negative, while 40 other people are in mandatory isolation because they are symptomatic of COVID-19 and are awaiting results from a lab test.

On Wednesday the county also released an online map of Chautauqua County featuring the general geographic location of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.