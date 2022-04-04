Second COVID-19 Boosters Now Available for Those Who are Eligible

The second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at state-run mass vaccination sites. Eligible New Yorkers may receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for their second booster shot.

The State’s Department of Health guidance, which follows an updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allows adults 50 years and older to receive a second booster of an COVID vaccine at least four months after their first booster. Additionally, adults ages 18 – 49 years who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary vaccine and initial booster dose now may receive a second booster four months after their first booster dose. Also eligible for the second booster are New Yorkers 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

To schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, New Yorkers call 1-833-697-4829. People may also contact their pharmacy, local county health department, or healthcare provider to schedule appointments where vaccines are available. New Yorkers can also visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. New Yorkers should make sure providers are administering second booster doses when scheduling their appointments.