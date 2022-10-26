See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership

The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla.

She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep the charm of the restaurant. Most of the menu items will stay but they are going to install a brick oven for pizza. And they are going to open up the kitchen so that you can see them cooking. They are going to add ADA accessible bathrooms and a ramp outside. Access to the upstairs is not going to be currently addressed. There’s not really a good way to change access to the upstairs, but they’re going to keep the same flow for the upstairs as well.”

The CCIDA Board approved Scroxton and Haney’s request for $250,000 in loans from the Al Tech Revolving Loan Fund. $124,000 will be for machinery and equipment and $126,000 in working capital. The interest rate on both loans is 4%.

Strandburg said the 17 employees who currently work at the restaurant will be kept on with another five to six full-time employees anticipated to be hired in addition to nine part-time employees.

The See-Zuhr House opened in 1960 and was purchased by Thom and Cheryl Shagla in 1984, who have operated it since.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.