Sen. Borrello Urges State Parole Board to Reconsider Release of Edward Kindt

State Senator George Borrello is urging the State Parole Board to reconsider the approval of the release of a man who killed a Salamanca woman.

Edward Kindt was convicted of the rape and murder of Penny Brown on Mother’s Day in 1999.

Because he was 15 at the time of the killing, he was spared a life term on his plea to second degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison, the maximum sentence available for a juvenile at the time.

Following the conviction, the State Legislature closed the loophole in the law that prevented Kindt from being charged as an adult with the 2003 passage of “Penny’s Law.” That statute raised the sentence for 14- and 15-year-olds convicted of second-degree murder.

Senator Borrello stressed the harm of the decision to release Kindt and urged the Parole Board and state leaders to show more concern for victims and public safety, saying, “I’ve written to the Parole Board about this travesty and requested that they reverse this terrible decision in the name of justice and the safety of the community. Penny Brown’s family has suffered more than we can imagine and deserve better than to have to live with the knowledge that this dangerous killer is out in society, free to victimize others. He should never walk free again. The Parole Board and our state leaders need to get their priorities straight. There is an unreasonable concern for the rights and freedoms of violent criminals and none for crime victims and public safety.”