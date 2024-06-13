WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Sen. Gillibrand Sponsoring Legislation to Renew Affordable Connectivity Program

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for the renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

It’s a federal program that provides financial assistance to low-income households to help them afford high-speed internet. The program ran out of funding in May. As a result, more than 23 million American households, including more than 1.7 million in New York, have since lost access to the benefits.

The Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act would provide $6 billion for the ACP.

Renewed legislation would provide eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 per month for the closest internet services.

On Qualifying tribal lands, the monthly discount may be up to $75 per month.

