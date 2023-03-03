WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Seneca Nation in Irving Receives Nearly $3 Million in Block Grant Funding

The Seneca Nation has received nearly $3 million in Indian Housing Block Grant funding from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that the Seneca Nation in Irving will receive $2,922,049 for affordable housing activities in Tribal communities.

The IHBG program is a formula grant that provides a range of affordable housing activities on reservations and related areas. Eligible activities include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, crime prevention and safety, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing challenges.

