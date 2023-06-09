Seneca Nation Reaches Agreement In Principle With NYS On New Gaming Compact

The Seneca Nation has reached an agreement in principle with New York State on a new gaming compact.

According to the Seneca Nation, the agreement in principle is for a new 20-year casino gaming compact. Its current compact was signed in 2002 and is set to expire in December.

President Rickey Armstrong, Jr. in a press conference said the specific terms will be finalized in the next few days. He said the negotiating parties hope to move as quickly as possible.

The Seneca’s three casinos in Western New York are the largest revenue generator for the Nation. The state and cities where those casinos are located have received roughly $2 billion as part of a revenue-sharing agreement, although those payments were a source of conflict and litigation during the last third of the compact.

The Seneca Nation said the new compact must still be approved by a referendum vote of the Seneca people and must be reviewed and approved by the United States Department of Interior.