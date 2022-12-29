Senior Citizen Injured in Home Invasion Robbery in Jamestown, Five Arrested

A senior citizen was injured in a home invasion in the city of Jamestown that resulted in the arrest of five people.

Jamestown Police say two people broke into a city residence early Monday evening, tied up a 73-year old woman to a chair, held her at gunpoint, and assaulted her. They said the suspects stole property from the home and were aided in the plan by a getaway car.

Following an investigation, 47-year old William Buckley of Jamestown, 29-year old Joneece Talley of Dunkirk, and 34-year old Joshua Ryan of Jamestown were arrested on Tuesday. They are charged with 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Criminal Use of a Firearm, 1st Degree Unlawful Imprisonment, 4th Degree Conspiracy, 2nd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 2nd Degree Menacing. They are being held in the City Jail pending arraignment.

Additionally, 33-year old Cameron Strasser and 28-year old Ryan Gifford were arrested after the SWAT Team executed a search warrant on 90 Forest Avenue while looking for William Buckley. They were charged with 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance while Buckley faces additional charges of 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2nd Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Jamestown Police say the home invasion was targeted and the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation in continuing and further charges are expected.