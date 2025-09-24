Sept. 27 Is A Free Fishing Day In NYS

This Saturday will be a Free Fishing Day in New York State.

The annual Free Fishing Day on September 27 coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was designated by Congress in 1972. The day helps encourage people to experience, understand, and appreciate traditional outdoor sports and recreation and abundant natural resources, while also recognizing hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation.

In addition to designated free freshwater fishing days, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and its partners also hold free fishing clinics throughout the year. Participants learn about local fishing opportunities and are taught about the fish they can catch, fishing safety, how to cast a fishing rod, aquatic resource stewardship, and New York’s fishing regulations. A full list of programs is available on the DEC’s website. Check the list regularly as new events are added throughout the year.

The DEC also partners with libraries across the state and here in Chautauqua County to provide a fishing rod lending program. Along with borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This affordable program provides an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information on the program and a list of participating libraries visit DEC’S website.

The final free fishing day for 2025 will take place on Veterans Day, November 11. On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents alike may fish for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current New York State fishing license to fish. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC’s website.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice to anglers about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.