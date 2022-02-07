Seven Council Members Call Sundquist’s Remarks on Council Voting Down Firefighter Contract ‘Inflammatory’

Seven Jamestown City Council members issued a statement calling Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s remarks after Council voted down the firefighter’s contract “inflammatory.”

The five Council member who voted down the contract as well as Council Member at Large Kim Ecklund and Council President Tony Dolce said Sundquist’s remarks in a press release that Council voting down the firefighters’ contract was a choice “not to invest in public safety” and “to defund our firefighters” was “untrue.” The only Council member not to sign the statement was Ward 3 Council Member Regina Brackman, who had voted yes on the contract.

The council members, in a statement, cited their actions to approve the Police union’s contract, a new roof for Fire Station #4, and a new sidewalk plow the same evening as well as previously approving the purchase of 4 new police cars when the Mayor’s plan had only included purchasing one.

The statement said that if Council had approved the firefighter’s contract, the financial cost to the city through year 2024 would exceed $2.1 million for the salary increases, benefits, and hiring of 4 additional firefighters. They also cited again that the savings from removing lifetime healthcare benefits for new hires, based on actuary reporting, would be $8.8 million dollars but not until the year 2061.

The seven council members said that with the City no longer receiving $1 million from New York State, the current city budget is now underfunded by $1 million and had council approved the firefighter’s contract, the budget deficit would be over $3 million by 2024.

The statement said that the seven Council members understand that changes are needed in the provision of EMS services, however, “the city’s current finances cannot support what has been proposed in the agreement and would unduly burden city taxpayers;” and that “alternative opportunities need to be explored.”

The statement closed with the hope that the union and administration can resume negotiations and reach an agreement that is financially sustainable and one that the City Council can support.