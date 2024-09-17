Shed Fire Damages Adjacent Home in Jamestown

A shed fire at a Barrett Avenue residence also damaged another home in Jamestown.

The Jamestown Fire Department reports fire crews were called to 140 Barrett Avenue at 5:18 a.m. Saturday morning to find two sheds in the backyard on fire. A house on 3 North Cowden Place adjacent to the property had its siding melted off the back of the house and two windows damaged.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the shed fires while hosing down the house on North Cowden to prevent further damage. Residents in the North Cowden house were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined.