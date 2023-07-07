Sheriff Quattrone Working With Faith Community As Part of Community Outreach

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone is working with the faith community as part of a new community outreach project.

Quattrone calls the initiative “Safe In Blue,” based on the program “Movement Forward” out of Atlanta, Georgia, “It’s to work with our faith community within the various different areas of the county with the idea that so often, faith communities have connections in their community and if there’s an issue going on, they can help to solve the issue, broker a deal, if you will. It’s just working with the community members because often they know the people in the community where we might not know them as well.”

Quattrone said he’s planning a faith leaders breakfast on August 16 at the Chautauqua Suites that will involve 50 to 100 faith leaders as well as leaders from local law enforcement.

When it comes to community engagement, Quattrone said that deputies have always been encouraged to make time to talk to people. He added that a Community Services Deputy was assigned to have a role in the community and arrange opportunities for deputies to connect with the community as well.