Sheriff Warns Public of Fake Gun Confiscation Letter

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says someone wrote a letter claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office and sent it to a local town clerk, warning them that a gun confiscation could soon be underway.

According to a Facebook post, the letter was received by the Town of Busti clerk this week. It erroneously stated that Sheriff Jim Quattrone had declared Martial Law and would be requiring county residents to surrender any AR-15-style guns by Dec. 31.

Sheriff Quattrone said the letter was not true and was a “bad and potentially dangerous prank.”

He said that if anyone else receives a similar letter from the sheriff, they should leave it unopened and contact the office.