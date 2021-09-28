Sheriff’s Deputies Find Second Body in Town of Portland

The Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office is investigating the discovery of a second body in the Town of Portland. These are the second set of remains found near the Rails to Trails off of Woleben Road. The Sheriff’s office believes the first body found on Sunday is that of a female. There is no indication of the age or gender of the second body found. Both bodies have been taken to Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab in Erie, Pennsylvania for further analysis. It does appear that the first body has been at this location much longer than the second body. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.