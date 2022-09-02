Sheriff’s Office Inundated With Pistol Permit Requests as New Gun Laws Went Into Effect September 1

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has been inundated with pistol permit requests in anticipation of the new state gun laws that went into effect September 1.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it received 1,000 applications in the last six weeks alone. Typically, the office said, they process 1,000 to 1,200 permits a year. They said they’re processing applications in the order received. Applications received on or postmarked September 1, 2022 cannot be accepted or processed due to not meeting requirements of the new law.

The Pistol Permit Office will be contacting applicants to set up in-person appointments. Applicants are asked not to contact the Permit Office.

The new state law places limits on where guns can be carried, including mass transit, polling locations and other areas deemed to be sensitive. The measure also lays down licensing and training requirements for a concealed carry permit.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it working to update its applications to meet state guidelines including working with local safety instructors to develop the 16-hour firearms safety training curriculum now required. Once the course is finalized, the office says new permit applications will be accepted again.