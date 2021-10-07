Sheriff’s Office to Provide Update on Discovery of Human Remains in Portland Last Week

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office will be providing an update this morning on the discovery of human remains in Portland last month.

A hiker on the Chautauqua Rails to Trails path in Portland was searching for her lost keys when police say she stumbled upon a skull. During a grid search close by, Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says another set of human remains were found.

Sheriff Quattrone says police do suspect foul play. He says one set of remains is likely female and decades old.

Both bodies were sent to Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab in Erie, Pennsylvania for further analysis.

Quattrone said last week that detectives are looking at three Chautauqua County missing persons cases. Patricia Laemmerhirt who went missing in 1976, Lori Ceci-Bova who went missing in 1997 and Corrie Anderson who vanished in 2008.