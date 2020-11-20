Shotgun Season Starts Saturday

ALB ANY – The 2020-21 regular deer and bear hunting seasons in New York’s Southern Zone begin at sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 21, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 13. The Southern Zone regular season is New York’s most popular hunting season, with participation from about 85 percent of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters. Harvest during this season accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total statewide deer harvest and 30 to 60 percent of the statewide bear harvest.

Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bowhunting, and muzzleloading seasons will run from Dec. 14 through 22. Hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges.

In the Northern Zone, the regular deer and bear hunting season opened Oct. 24 and will close at sunset on Dec. 6. The Northern Zone includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain, and the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys. A late bowhunting and muzzleloading season for deer will be open in portions of the Northern Zone from Dec. 7 to 13.

Please visit DEC’s website for the full news release and to learn more about chronic wasting disease, reporting your harvest, firearm safety, and getting outdoors safely and responsibly during the State’s response to COVID-19.