Siena College Poll: Governor Hochul has 42% Favorability

A Siena College Poll found Governor Kathy Hochul currently has a 42% favorability with voters. 41% of registered voters polled said either they don’t know Hochul or don’t know enough about her to have an opinion.
52% of voters polled say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor, and 74% say it’s exciting to have New York’s first woman governor. Strong majorities of voters think Hochul will be successful in ensuring a safe transition to in-person public education, leading the state through natural disasters and controlling the spread of COVID.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said while Hochul is still largely unknown to a “wide swath of New Yorkers,” she “begins her tenure with a lot of good will from voters.”

The polling also found 69% support public schools requiring teachers and staff to be vaccinated and 78% support school districts requiring teachers, staff and students to wear masks.

