Simon & Garfunkel Story Comes To The Reg March 7

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show is an immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits. It will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than a half million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.

The show will take place at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716-484-7070 or online at reglenna.com.