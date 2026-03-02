WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Simon & Garfunkel Story Comes To The Reg March 7

Simon & Garfunkel Story Comes To The Reg March 7

By Leave a Comment

The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on Saturday, March 7, 2026

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show is an immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits. It will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning act.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than a half million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.

The show will take place at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716-484-7070 or online at reglenna.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.