Sinclairville Woman Dies in Two-Car Accident on Route 394

A Sinclairville woman died following a two-car accident on Route 394 in Ellicott Thursday afternoon.

New York State Police report that a car driven by 66-year old Lori Maloy of Warren, Pennsylvania pulled into the path of the car driven by 41-year old Jacqueline Visker of Kennedy near the intersection of Route 394 and Water Street.

95-year old Virginia Maloy of Sinclairville, who was a passenger in Lori Maloy’s car, died at the scene.

Visker and Lori Maloy were transported to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

