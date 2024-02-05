WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Sister of Jamestown Woman Killed by Hamburg Police Arrested In Stabbing Incident

A Jamestown woman is facing several charges after she allegedly broke into a home and stabbed the victim in the face on Saturday night.

Jamestown Police say that 33-year-old Brandi Haight is accused of breaking into a home on the city’s south side by kicking a door in, arming herself with a knife from the victim’s kitchen and then stabbing the victim, causing a severe laceration.

Police said Brandi Haight left the scene before officers arrived, but she was located a short time later in a vehicle in another part of the city. She is further accused of running from police and resisting officers on scene before being taken into custody.

She is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

WIVB reports that Jamestown police confirmed Sunday afternoon that Brandi Haight is the sister of Lisa Haight, a Jamestown woman who was fatally shot by police during a burglary on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg on Friday. Police said that Lisa Haight also stabbed a passenger in a van she was riding in on I-90 a short time before she was killed.

As with all officer-involved shootings, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has opened a probe into the incident. Police confirmed the officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.

