Site Plan Approved for new Tim Horton’s on Washington Street

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved the site plans for a new Tim Horton’s store on Washington Street.

Franchise Owner Blake Tarana said the store, located at 1505 Washington Street, will be the first double drive-thru in Jamestown, “We’re building a few more of these outside of the city, but obviously with a double drive-thru it’ll help us with speed of service and getting the guests through and hopefully shortening the lines up around the city.”

The store also will include an outside pick-up window and outdoor patio space. There would be no indoor access to the restaurant for customers. Tarana added that the store would have a limited menu and be open 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. He said 15 to 20 employees would be at that location.

The Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals had approved a variance request at its June 9 meeting related to the parking lot set-back.

TAR Holdings LLC requested a five-foot set back versus the 10-feet required under zoning requirements. Consultants explained to the ZBA that the variance request is to provide an extra bypass lane for pedestrian customer safety, allowing them to bypass the drive thru if they decide to leave the site, while also providing “a means for trash pick up that does not impact any customer stacking or customer driving thru the restaurant pick up window area.”

Tarana said they hope to start construction in late July or early August with hopes to be open by mid-September or early October.