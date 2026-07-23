Site Plan Approved To Turn Steele Street Building Into Mental Health Facility

The site plan has been approved to turn a building on Steele Street into office space.

The Jamestown Planning Commission approved the plan to turn 289 Steele Street, which formerly housed Jamestown Awning, into what Architect Chris Cooke is calling “a mental health collective,” “So, the mental professionals coming together in office space where they can see patients and kind of share a facility together. The outside has kind of been rebranded a bit to make it a little more maybe fitting of the neighborhood, bringing some historical features, and also feel welcoming as to people that are visiting.”

Jamestown Awning moved just up the street to 313 Steele. Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Dr. Clint George is the new owner of 289 Steele Street and currently operates Southern Tier Mental Health offices in downtown Jamestown.

Cooke said the building won’t change in shape or size other than adding an outdoor stairway as a second means of egress from the second floor to the north side of the building. He said there will be 20 parking spaces, including an accessible space.

The first floor of the building will be fully accessible and will include two office spaces, restrooms, a reception area, multi-purpose room, and a storage area. The second floor will have additional offices as well as a gathering space, kitchenette, and restrooms.

Cooke said construction is anticipated to begin this summer.