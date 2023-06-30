Six Nations Flag Raising Ceremony Set for July 1 on Tracy Plaza

A Six Nations Flag Raising ceremony will be held Saturday on Tracy Plaza.

Jamestown Community College Artist in Residence Kaycee Colburn has organized the Hiawatha flag-raising event set for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1st.

Creatives Rebuild New York artist Colburn is a Seneca wolf clan descendant and has led the initiative as part of her efforts to bring awareness of indigenous culture to Jamestown and its surrounding areas.

The Hiawatha flag represents the six nations: Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk, and Tuscarora. Jamestown officials and members of the Seneca Nation are among those anticipated to attend.

The event will feature a land acknowledgement, traditional dancers and singers, followed by light refreshments after the flag-raising ceremony.

The event is being sponsored by JCC and the city of Jamestown.