Small Business Development Center To Hold Free Financial Literacy Workshops

The Small Business Development Center at JCC is partnering with M&T Bank to provide seven free financial literacy workshops this Fall and Winter.
The Financial Literacy program will begin Wednesday, September 20 and take place every other Wednesday until December 13. Each session is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be held in Carnahan Building Room 123 at Jamestown Community College.
Sessions Include:
September 20: Banking Basics
October 4: Credit Scores and Reports
October 18: Budgeting
November 1: Making Budgets Work
November 15: Identity Theft
November 29: Mortgages
December 13: Retirement
Individuals can sign up for all or pick and choose which they would like to attend. All are free to participants, but attendees must register for sessions online at: www.sbdcjcc.org.
Leave a Reply