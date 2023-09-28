Small Game Hunting Season Opens Oct. 1 in NYS

Small game hunting seasons open this Saturday, October 1 in New York State

Season dates, bag limits, and other hunting regulations for New York’s small game species are available in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, which can be obtained from a license-issuing agent, or found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/37136.html

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos encourages hunters to use common sense this season and to remember what they learned in their DEC Hunter Education Course.

When it comes to firearms safety, hunters should:

– Point your gun in a safe direction.

– Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

– Be sure of your target and beyond.

– Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

In addition to blaze orange or pink being required for hunting big game with firearms, the DEC encourages small game hunters to wear blaze orange or blaze pink. Wearing orange or pink prevents other hunters from mistaking a person for an animal or shooting in a hunter’s direction. Hunters wearing blaze orange are seven times less likely to be shot.