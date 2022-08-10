Smoking Now Prohibited in Most State-Owned Park Facilities

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation prohibiting smoking in many state-owned park facilities.

All state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps are included in the ban. Smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The bill exempts the Adirondacks and Catskills from the ban as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes.

Many municipalities and local governments, including the city of Jamestown, already have restrictions or bans on smoking in public spaces. This additional penalty will enforce a statewide prohibition and includes a fine that will be collected by localities.

Hochul said that in addition to the health risks posed by secondhand smoke, cigarette butts are a major environmental hazard due to the non-biodegradable filters that are discarded. She said they are the leading item found during clean-up projects and that parks and beaches will be kept more clean through the prohibition.