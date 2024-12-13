Snowmobilers Reminded To Ride Responsibly Once Trails Open

Snowmobilers are reminded to ride responsibly and put safety first this winter season.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said that historically, the two leading causes of snowmobiler injury in New York are excessive speed and operator intoxication. Additionally, riding on ice is a risk that should be taken seriously.

The State Office recommends taking safety precautions including:

Inspect and properly maintain your snowmobile; make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies (e.g. – food, water, warm clothing and safety equipment).

ALWAYS wear a helmet with DOT-certified standards and make sure you wear appropriate snowmobile gear including: snow bibs, water-proof jackets, boots, and gloves to withstand the elements (cold temperatures and moisture).

ALWAYS ride with a buddy or group and tell a responsible person where you will be riding and your expected return time.

SLOW DOWN. Ride responsibly. Ride within your ability, ride to the right and always operate at a safe and prudent speed.

STAY ON MARKED TRAILS. Respect landowners and obey posted signs.

NEVER drink alcohol or use drugs and ride.

Frozen bodies of water are not designated trails; if you plan to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow. If you choose to ride on ice, wear a snowmobile suit with flotation built-in and carry a set of ice picks as a precaution.

Everyone operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. The best way to learn is by taking a snowmobile safety course. To find a course, visit: https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/education.aspx.

A safety certificate, confirming completion of a course, is required for youthful operators between ages 10 and 17, if they want to operate a snowmobile on the New York State trail system. Youthful operators must also keep their snowmobile safety certificate on them when riding on New York State trails.

Before heading out, riders are reminded to check the latest trail conditions with local snowmobile clubs. To find a local club, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website at www.nysnowmobiler.com. To review the latest trail conditions, visit NYSSA’s newly updated trail map via the following link: https://nyssa.evtrails.com/#.

Trails are currently not open in most of New York State.