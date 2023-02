The Jamestown Parks and Rec Department has scheduled a softball league interest meeting.

The meeting will be for people interested in participating in a Sunday Slo-Pitch League, a Co-Ed League, or a Church League.

The informational meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9 at the Parks Maintenance Office located at 115 Fairmount Avenue.

For additional information, call 716-483-7523.