Some Trails Closed Temporarily At Zoar Valley

Cattaraugus Creek’s Zoar Valley. (Image courtesy of NY DEC)

Parts of the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area are temporarily closed for repair work.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that as of today, the Valentine Flats parking area and associated trails at Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Unique Area are closed for trail repair work. The DEC anticipates the Valentine Flats parking area and trails will reopen on Friday, September 6.

Other access points to the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Unique Area, including at Forty Road, as well as the Holcomb Pond and Ross Pond areas, will remain open to visitors.

Visitor information can be found here:  https://dec.ny.gov/places-to-go/faq-important-tips-for-zoar-mua

For more information, go to DEC’s Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area website: https://dec.ny.gov/places/zoar-valley-multiple-use-area-and-unique-area

