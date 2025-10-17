Some Varieties Of Ben’s Original Rice Recalled

Packages of Ben’s Original Rice, including their Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice, have been recalled after small stones were found in the rice.

The stones can cause damage to people’s teeth, mouth, or digestive tract.

The products were sold at Target and Amazon as well as other supermarkets, with a best by date of 8/2026.

They bear the following batch codes, which you can find on the bottom seal at the back of the package.

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain White Rice, batch codes 533ELGRV22 and 534ALGRV22.

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice, batch codes 534AMGRV22, 534BMGRV22, and 534DMGRV22.

Ben’s Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild Rice, batch codes 533BMGRV22, 533CLGRV22, and 533CMGRV22.

If you have the recalled rice, do not eat it. You can get a refund by contacting the company’s customer care department at 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.