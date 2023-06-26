South County Transfer Station Adds Friday Hours

The South County Transfer Station has added additional hours of operation.

In addition to the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. the facility is now open Fridays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The South County Transfer Station is located at 2570 South Work Street in Falconer.

All county transfer facilities only accept cash or check for a variety of solid waste items including garbage bagged up to 48 gallons, miscellaneous items like chairs, couches, mattresses, carpet rolls and toilets. Tires, construction and demolition debris are also accepted. Yard waste, like branches and other plant clippings, is only accepted at the Ellery facility.

Additional hours of operations, directions and accepted items for all Division of Solid Waste facilities is available online at CHQGov.com.