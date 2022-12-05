South Dayton Woman Dies in Two-Car Crash

A two-car accident that resulted in the death of a South Dayton woman also involved the Jamestown man involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident the resulted in the death of a Jamestown girl.

New York State Police said the accident happened on State Route 83 and Center Road in the town of Arkwright the evening of Saturday, December 3.

Police say the car driven by 59-year old Randall Rolison failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car driven by by 71-year old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton. His passenger, 71-year old Linda Kraemer, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Collision Reconstruction and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Rolison is already facing charges of three counts of 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death charges for the December 31, 2021 hit and run accident that resulted in the death of 15-year old Lexy Hughan.