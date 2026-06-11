Southern Tier Brewing, National Comedy Center Partner On Beer To Raise Funds For ALS Research

Southern Tier Brewing Company and the National Comedy Center have partnered to launch a limited release beer to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

Bit by Bit Blonde Ale, a limited-release 5.1% Blonde Ale, is now available at Southern Tier Brewing Company taprooms and the National Comedy Center, as well as select local retailers, with proceeds benefitting ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) and the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Throughout the campaign, Southern Tier Brewing Company will donate $1 from every draft pint sold and $1 from every four-pack purchased to-go to support ongoing ALS research efforts.

The beer’s name, Bit by Bit, draws inspiration from the comedy “bits” that have brought people together for generations while also reflecting the incremental progress being made every day in the fight against ALS.

The initiative carries a personal connection for the National Comedy Center and the broader Jamestown community. National Comedy Center Board Member Jon Albro, a Jamestown native, was recently diagnosed with ALS, underscoring the importance of supporting organizations working to advance research, improve treatments, and ultimately find a cure.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Nearly 30,000 Americans are currently living with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with the disease. Through the Ales for ALS program, breweries across the country help fund critical research and raise awareness for those impacted by the disease.

In addition to the beer release, Southern Tier Brewing Company will host a series of comedy-themed events and fundraising activities throughout June at its taproom locations, including a Comedy Trivia night on June 25 at The Empty Pint in Lakewood.

The campaign will also include opportunities for guests to participate in special giveaways, including a chance to win tickets to the National Comedy Center’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and a two-night stay at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

Guests can learn more about the campaign, make donations, view event schedules, and enter giveaways by visiting: https://stbcbeer.com/bitbytbit/

The Bit by Bit campaign will run through July 6.