Southwestern Central School Basketball Tournament To Benefit St. Susan Center

The Southwestern Central School District is hosting a basketball tournament this weekend that also will benefit the St. Susan Center.

Southwestern’s National Honor Society and girls’ basketball program, in collaboration with Hamburg and Frewsburg central school districts, are holding the event that will take place in the gymnasium at 600 Hunt Road.

All games will have a “holiday cheer” theme. The concession stand will be open and they will be selling holiday cookies as well as crockpot-type food items such as mac and cheese and pulled pork.

At half-time of each game, there will be holiday-themed music and games to get the crowd out of their seats and involved.

Admission will not be charged to any games, but those attending are asked to donate items from the St. Susan wish list. Attendees may also make monetary donations.

The schedule of games is as follows:

– Southwestern Lady Trojans will host Frewsburg Thursday, December 7, 2023 with JV playing at 6:00 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7:30 p.m.

– Hamburg will play Frewsburg on Friday, December 8, 2023, with JV playing at 6:00 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7:30 p.m.

– Southwestern will host Hamburg on Saturday, December 9, 2023, with JV playing at 2:00 p.m. and Varsity playing at 3:30 p.m.

The St. Susan Center wish list is as follows:

Food items: Juice, canned coffee (decaf, regular), water (single-use bottles), canned fruit (peaches, pears, applesauce, and Mandarin oranges), canned vegetables (carrots, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, and corn) and creamed soup (chicken, celery, mushroom).

Other items include mayonnaise, salad dressings, white vinegar, oil, flour, sugar, chicken base, beef base, and pasta sauce).

Non-food items: Tide, Dawn dish soap, paper towels, napkins, plastic spoons, plastic forks and gift cards to Wegmans, Walmart, Sam’s, Tops, Aldi, Save-A-lot, and Farm Fresh.