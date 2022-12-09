Southwestern Central School Holding Canned Goods, Winter Items Drive at Basketball Tournament

Southwestern Central School District is holding a canned food and winter items drive in conjunction with its Girls’ Basketball Tournament this weekend.

Tonight at Southwestern, Jamestown Public Schools Lady Red Raiders will play Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, with JV playing at 6:00 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament continues tomorrow, Saturday, December 10, with the following game times:

• 3:00 p.m. JV Consolation Game

• 4:30 p.m. JV Championship Game

• 6:00 p.m. Varsity Consolation Game

• 7:30 p.m. Varsity Championship Game.

Also on Saturday, the SWHS National Honor Society and Southwestern Girls Varsity Basketball team, will hold a canned food and winter items drive at the tournament to benefit St. Susan Center of Jamestown.

Admission will not be charged to any of the Saturday’s games, but attendees are asked to donate canned food items and/or winter items (hats, gloves, socks). Monetary donations are also welcome.