Southwestern CS, Lakewood YWCA Holding Public Input Meetings

The Southwestern Central School District, in partnership with the Lakewood YWCA, holding public input meetings to help update the district’s mission and vision.

District residents are invited to two upcoming community forums with Southwestern staff, parents and students facilitating small group conversations. Topics may include how to best meet students’ academic needs and social needs and how to support and accept all students.

The first session will be held 7:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, February 13 at the YWCA Lake Lodge on 185 East Terrace Avenue in Lakewood.

The second session will take place 7:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2 at Zion Covenant Church at 520 Fairmount Avenue in West Ellicott.

Light refreshments will be available.

Those interested in attending are asked to register online by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event, so the district can accommodate everyone: https://forms.office.com/r/5CMtgfTNrL.

If you have any questions, please email district clerk Pam SaGurney at psagurney@swcsk12.org.