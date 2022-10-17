Southwestern School District Looking to Fill Vacancy on School Board

The Southwestern Central School District is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education.

The volunteer position’s term runs from the date of appointment until the Annual Budget Vote and Election on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The person appointed would then have the option to run for a three-year term.

School board candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the school district, and residents of their districts continuously for one year. They cannot live in the same household with a family member who is also a member of the same school board.

Interested candidates may email their resume to District Clerk Pam SaGurney at psagurney@swcsk12.org.

For more information about the board position, including training, responsibilities and answers to frequently asked questions; visit www.swcsk12.org/boe.