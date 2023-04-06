Special Audubon Lights Event Tonight

The Audubon Community Nature Center is adding an Audubon Lights Pop-up event tonight.

Audubon Lights features a luminary-lit path through a trail of lasers, spotlights, rain lights, and more through the woods and around the ponds. The walk ends in the backyard of the Nature Center, where refreshments will be available. Hula hooping and LED Dancing by Bex also will be provided as entertainment.

The event tonight takes place from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Audubon Lights will conclude, as scheduled, on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

The Nature Center building is open during the event so visitors can play in the indoor nature play area, visit the live animals, or shop in the Blue Heron Gift Shop. Visitors who buy a Nature Center membership at Audubon Lights receive four free items from the outdoor glow store.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for Nature Center members and children ages 3 to 15; and free for ages 2 and under.