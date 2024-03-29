Spring Trout Fishing Begins April 1

The Spring Trout fishing season begins in New York State on April 1.

The spring tradition is bolstered by the State Department of Environmental Conservation‘s extensive stocking program and New York’s world-renowned wild trout fisheries. DEC’s spring trout stocking, which began in March and runs through early June, will include more than 1.9 million trout being stocked in waters statewide, enhancing the diversity of excellent fishing opportunities available to anglers in New York State.

Students in the Conservation/Natural Resource Management program at Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES helped ensure plenty of rainbow and brown trout are stocked in popular fishing spots.

In the town of North Harmony, fish were released into Goose Creek at six different locations. Conservation students in Chris Hy’s and Jeff Angeletti’s classes at the Hewes Educational Center took turns dropping bucketfuls of trout into the water.

The yearly effort is part of a collaboration between E2CCB, the New York State Department of Conservation, and the Lakewood Rod & Gun Club.

As in past years, the fish came from the Randolph Fish Hatchery.

According to the DEC, fish are stocked yearly for several reasons, including to enhance recreational fishing and to help restore native species to the waters they formerly occupied.

The DEC operates 12 fish hatcheries across the state. Each hatchery specializes in raising one or more species of fish.

The area of Goose Creek where the fish were released is known as a “stock-extended section.” Up to three trout can be caught daily, though only one can be more than 12 inches long.

Before April 1, any trout caught using artificial lures must be released.

Spring trout stocking lists, including the week of stocking for trout streams, can be found at DEC’s website at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/stocking/spring-trout-stocking.