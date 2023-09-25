Sprout Fill Festival, Step Up For Autism Walk Taking Place Weds., Sept. 27

The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc. are holding the Sprout Film Festival and Step Up for Autism Walk this Wednesday, September 27.

The combined events will be held at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. An autism awareness walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. Walkers will proceed west for about three blocks to the CHQ Plus store, then return to The Reg. The walk is free, and everyone is invited to take part to show support for people on the autism spectrum.

The theaters doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the Sprout Film Festival, with the movies scheduled to start at 7:00. The festival features 10 short films that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The films seek to challenge assumptions and break down stereotypes about people with disabling conditions.

Admission to the film festival is free thanks to a grant from Filling the Gap, which works with The Resource Center to improve the lives of people with disabilities in Chautauqua County.

This will be the 14th annual Step Up for Autism celebration, which is organized by Filling the Gap. Patrons will have an opportunity to try to win donated prize baskets, as well as bid on items in a sweets auction. The auction features cakes, pies and other treats donated by local establishments.

For more information about the Sprout Film Festival, phone The Resource Center’s Kevin Anderson at 716-483-2344. For questions about Step Up for Autism, phone Vicky Bardo at 716-661-1477.

People wishing to make a donation in support of the Step Up for Autism walk, or to help bring Sprout to the community again next year, may do so by visiting https://fillingthegap.net/donate.