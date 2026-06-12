St. Luke’s Hosting Bishop Eugene Sutton For Pride, Juneteenth Services

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will welcome Bishop Eugene Sutton for Pride and Juneteenth services on Sunday, June 14.

Sutton is the Senior Pastor at Chautauqua Institution and will be guest preacher and celebrant at both 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. services, recognizing Pride Sunday and Juneteenth. The day will also include a 9:00 a.m. Adult Forum presentation by Bishop Sutton on the racial healing work he led in the Diocese of Maryland.

In addition to his position at Chautauqua Institution, Bishop Sutton serves an Assisting Bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. He previously served as Bishop of Maryland from 2008 until his retirement in 2024. Sutton is widely recognized for his leadership in areas of racial justice, reconciliation, and community discernment.

The observance of Pride Sunday and Juneteenth offers an opportunity to reflect on themes of freedom, human dignity, belonging, and the ongoing work of justice. Both commemorations invite communities to consider how faith calls people to participate in healing divisions, honoring human worth, and building a more just society.

For more information, contact St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at (716) 483-6405 or visit stlukesjamestown.org.