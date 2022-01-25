St. Luke’s Hosting LGBTQ Safe Zone Training January 25

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Safe Zone Training for those wishing to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The training is free and open to the public. It takes place at 7pm tonight and will be led by Prevention Works’ LGBTQ Liaison and Prevention Education Coordinator Emily Van Wey.

The introductory class defines vocabulary around gender identity and sexual orientation, as well as offering concrete steps on how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information, call the St. Luke’s Church office at 716-483-6405.